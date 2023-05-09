Rahul sustained an injury while fielding in an IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium

In a recent development, India batter KL Rahul shared an update with his fans regarding his thigh injury. He took to his Instagram handle to share the news that he successfully underwent the operation and extended his gratitude to the doctors and the medical staff involved.

Rahul sustained an injury while fielding in an IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. As he abruptly stopped chasing the ball, the LSG skipper required assistance from the team's support staff to leave the field. Krunal Pandya took over as the team captain from the next match against the Chennai Super Kings. For the WTC final squad, Ishan Kishan has been included as the second wicketkeeper-batsman alongside KS Bharat.

KL Rahul shares Instagram post after successful surgery on injured thigh

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful,” his Instagram post read. Rahul, who has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia on June 7, additionally informed that the procedure went smoothly. “A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable... I’m officially on the road to recovery now,” he wrote. ALSO READ: WATCH: Agitated Rohit Sharma yells at Mumbai teammate after costly drop catch of Faf du Plessis Rahul added: “I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!”

Earlier, after the injury Rahul shared a statement on his social media handles which said, “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority.”

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly,” he added.

