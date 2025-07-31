News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Amidst Allegations Of Rape, West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Added To T20I Squad For Pakistan Series
international-cricket

Amidst Allegations Of Rape, West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Added To T20I Squad For Pakistan Series

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 31, 2025
3 min read

Shamar Joseph has been included in West Indies squad amid rape allegations.

Amidst Allegations Of Rape, West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Added To T20I Squad For Pakistan Series

West Indies have announced as many as four changes to their T20I squad to face Pakistan in a three-match series in the United States.

Shamar Joseph included in squad amid rape allegations

One of the four names in th squad is pacer Shamar Joseph, who is facing allegations of rape from as many as 11 women. A couple of weeks back, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy had spoken up on the controversy surrounding Shamar, saying that all he wanted was justice to be served.

“One thing I can say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there’s a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system are followed. As a cricketing board, and for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone,” he had said.

Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

159/2

Twickenham TWI

152/7

Banstead beat Twickenham by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Weybridge WEY

93/1

Twickenham TWI

153/6

Weybridge beat Twickenham by 20 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

52/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Guildford GUI

Wimbledon WIM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
London County Cricket LCC

Guildford GUI

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

165/8

City Cricket Club CCC

179/7

City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

184/9

91 Yards Club 91YC

141/10

Guwahati Giants beat 91 Yards Club by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Guwahati Giants GUG

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

123/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Kelantan KELN

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Sarawak SRAK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Pirates PRS

Comets CMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

124/2

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

121/10

Amo Sharks beat Mis Ainak Knights by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
01 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
Pakistan Champions PNC

India Champions IAC

Match has been called off

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings

The family of a woman had reportedly claimed that Shamar had sexually assaulted her on March 3, 2023 in New Amsterdam, Berbice, which is in Guyana. Shamar Joseph, however, has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Other changes to West Indies squad

The other players who have been added to the squad are Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles. Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer have been ruled out of the series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed that Alzarri Joseph has been rested for the T20I series against Pakistan after playing a major part in the England tour and the recent series against Australia at home.

“Alzarri Joseph has been granted rest for the T20 leg of the Pakistan home series to manage his workload ahead of a busy schedule of cricket for the rest of the year, after full participation in the recent tour of the UK and the home series against Australia,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

Evin Lewis will miss the T20I series due to an injury and will return to the Caribbean. He will be assessed in a bid to see if he can for the ODI series against Pakistan that will begin from August 8. Cricket West Indies also provided updates on the injuries that Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer have sustained.

“Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King both sustained side strains in the fifth and final T20 international against Australia in St. Kitts, causing Hetmyer to be ruled out of the series, while King is still being assessed to determine his availability for the 50 over leg of the series which bowls off on August 8 in Trinidad,” Cricket West Indies added in the statement.

All three T20Is, scheduled for July 31, August 2 and August 3, will take place at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

West Indies squad vs Pakistan for T20I series: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Shamar Joseph
West Indies
West Indies vs Pakistan
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

The T20I series will kick off on August 1.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
Nepal Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Nepal To Host Key ICC Tournament In 2026

The tournament will start from January 12.
4:47 pm
Aditya Ighe
Tracking T20 World Cup 2026 Chances For IPL Players Ft. RCB, CSK Stars In Australia, South Africa T20I Squads

Tracking T20 World Cup 2026 Chances For IPL Players Ft. RCB, CSK Stars In Australia, South Africa T20I Squads

With the 2026 T20 World Cup set to take place, we take a look at the chances for each player and their IPL 2025 performances.
8:43 pm
Vishnu PN

Blazing International Form Could Spur Big Bids For Former LSG Star At IPL 2026 Auction

Across three continents and six countries, his performances over the last 10 months have been consistent
8:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
srh-stars-tussle-for-top-spot-in-latest-icc-rankings-india-youngster abhishek sharma-benefits-from-ipl-teammate travis head's-absence-for-international-tour

SRH Stars Tussle For Top Spot In Latest ICC Rankings, India Youngster Benefits From IPL Teammate’s Absence For International Tour

One SRH star has toppled the other in ICC T20I rankings.
July 30, 2025
Vishnu PN
Why is Kane Williamson Not in New Zealand Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ Test Series?

Why is Kane Williamson Not in New Zealand Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ Test Series?

He last donned the whites for New Zealand in their latest red-ball series against England at home.
July 30, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.