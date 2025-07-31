Amidst Allegations Of Rape, West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Added To T20I Squad For Pakistan Series

Shamar Joseph has been included in West Indies squad amid rape allegations.

West Indies have announced as many as four changes to their T20I squad to face Pakistan in a three-match series in the United States.

Shamar Joseph included in squad amid rape allegations

One of the four names in th squad is pacer Shamar Joseph, who is facing allegations of rape from as many as 11 women. A couple of weeks back, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy had spoken up on the controversy surrounding Shamar, saying that all he wanted was justice to be served.

“One thing I can say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there’s a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system are followed. As a cricketing board, and for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone,” he had said.

The family of a woman had reportedly claimed that Shamar had sexually assaulted her on March 3, 2023 in New Amsterdam, Berbice, which is in Guyana. Shamar Joseph, however, has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Other changes to West Indies squad

The other players who have been added to the squad are Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles. Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer have been ruled out of the series.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have confirmed that Alzarri Joseph has been rested for the T20I series against Pakistan after playing a major part in the England tour and the recent series against Australia at home.

“Alzarri Joseph has been granted rest for the T20 leg of the Pakistan home series to manage his workload ahead of a busy schedule of cricket for the rest of the year, after full participation in the recent tour of the UK and the home series against Australia,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Evin Lewis will miss the T20I series due to an injury and will return to the Caribbean. He will be assessed in a bid to see if he can for the ODI series against Pakistan that will begin from August 8. Cricket West Indies also provided updates on the injuries that Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer have sustained.

“Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King both sustained side strains in the fifth and final T20 international against Australia in St. Kitts, causing Hetmyer to be ruled out of the series, while King is still being assessed to determine his availability for the 50 over leg of the series which bowls off on August 8 in Trinidad,” Cricket West Indies added in the statement.

All three T20Is, scheduled for July 31, August 2 and August 3, will take place at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

West Indies squad vs Pakistan for T20I series: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

