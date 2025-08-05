Asia Cup Preliminary Squads Announced: Nurul Hasan Returns to Bangladesh Squad After Two Years, Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan

The multi-nation tournament will begin on September 9.
After plenty of ifs and buts due to the border tension between India and Pakistan, the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025 will run as planned. The multi-national tournament will begin on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. All matches will take place in the UAE. Afghanistan and Hong Kong will clash in the tournament opener. India will play their first match on September 10 against the hosts, UAE, while Bangladesh will face Hong Kong on September 11. Ahead of the tournament, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have released preliminary squads.
Bud Cricket Club beat Guwahati Giants by 17 runs (DLS method)
Johor beat Melaka by 115 runs
Hubli Tigers Women beat Mysore Warriors Women by 9 wickets
The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has named their 25-member preliminary squad for the three T20I series against the Netherlands later this month and the upcoming Asia Cup. Litton Das will lead the side.
Among the notable inclusions, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has earned a spot. He last played a 20-over match in 2022. After being away from the national team for almost two years, Nurul continued to show up in the domestic circuit. His last T20 appearance came in the Global Super League. In five games for Rangpur Riders, the 31-year-old put together 65 runs at a strike rate of 147.72. His top performance of 34 not out came against Dubai Capitals.
On the other hand, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz retained his spot despite a poor form in T20s. He was part of Bangladesh’s recent 2-1 victory over Pakistan. However, he could make just 10 runs in his only outing and was wicketless with the ball.
Ahead of the mega event, Bangladesh A team, led by Nurul, will play five T20s against Australia Down Under. From the preliminary squad, Mahidul Islam, Saif Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Naim Sheikh will also travel to Australia. The rest of the players will begin fitness drills and practice in Mirpur from August 6.
“The available players will report for a fitness camp at SBNCS, Mirpur, on 6 August. The skill practice will begin at the SBNCS from August 15, before the camp moves to Sylhet on 20 August,” BCB said in a statement.
Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Md Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Md Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Md Shamim Hossain, Md Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Md Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Md Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Md Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Md Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Md Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, and Mohammed Saif Hassan.
ALSO READ:
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have added 22 players to their preliminary squad for the Asia Cup. The same squad will feature in the UAE Tri-series, also involving Pakistan. Rashid Khan will captain the team.
The Tri-series will begin on August 29, before the final on September 7. The three teams will face each other twice before the top two teams meet in the Final. All matches will be played in Sharjah. Initially, Afghanistan and Pakistan were to clash in a bilateral series before the boards included the UAE for a more comprehensive practice in the build-up to the Asia Cup.
Alongside established names like Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the squad also includes rising prospects such as Wafiullah Tarakhil, Mohammad Ishaq, and Nangyal Kharoti.
Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, and Bashir Ahmad.
