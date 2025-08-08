Former Zimbabwe Captain Returns To Domestic Cricket After Eight-Year Gap, To Be Available For International Selection

The former Zimbabwe skipper left cricket in 2018 to move to the UAE.

After he left cricket to relocate to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2018, his association with the game as a player again seemed bleak. But former Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer is set to make his way back into the Zimbabwean international side. Cremer, who led Zimbabwe from 2016 till 2018 is back into the domestic circuit. Moreover, he will be available for selection in the international side for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. He has made his way in the National Premier League, which is Zimbabwe’s 45-over tournament.

Cremer is a leg-spinner, who got into the national side at the age of 18. His records in school cricket were quite impressive. The leg-spinner made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2005. Zimbabwe went on to lose the Test match. For stats sake, this was Bangladesh’s first-ever Test victory. He played a couple more Tests after that, but was benched for most of the limited-overs matches. Zimbabwe’s self-imposed exile from Test cricket also had a part to play in his career being limited in the longest format.

He finally earned his maiden call-up for the limited-overs squad in 2007. But Zimbabwe had two match-winners in the form of spinners – Ray Price and Prosper Utseya. Due to this reason, he was benched most of the time. The first chance which he got was in the Al Barakah Cup T20 tournament in Canada. Cremer grabbed the chance with both hands, as he went on to bowl a spell of 2/10 in three overs. He was thereafter in the limited-overs squad, but was often the 12th man for every game. However, his ODI debut series was where he stood out. He finished his first ODI series as the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets in five matches in 2009.

How Former Zimbabwe Graeme Cremer’s Life Came a Full-circle

Cremer was sacked as captain by Zimbabwe Cricket in 2018, after the team failed to progress from the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Additionally, in 2019, the former skipper decided to relocate to UAE with his family after his wife was offered a job as a pilot. In the same year, Cremer played a crucial role as a coaching consultant for the United Arab Emirates touring Zimbabwe. To add to that, he is currently the director of the Rajasthan Royals Cricket Academy.

After his return, Cremer is currently playing for Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club, who are the defending champions of the league. Not just that, he is the leading wicket-taker after two matches in the league. Speaking about his return to the domestic circuit, Cremer said that it was amazing for hi to be back playing the game. He added to say that he was really happy with the start, and that the team welcomed him with open arms.

“It’s amazing being back. Kwekwe was my home ground for many years, so it was great walking out and being part of Takashinga, which is such a prestigious club. They welcomed me into the team and it was an amazing team environment. I’m really happy with the start”, said Cremer on his return.

Zimbabwe is set to host the Africa Regional Qualifier for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The tournament will be played from September 26 to October 4. Eight teams will contest for the top two spots, which will qualify for the main coveted event.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.