Meet Ojay Shields: Former Teacher Turned Speedster, Who Returned From Cusp of Retirement To Make West Indies Debut

With regular pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph ruled out due to injuries, West Indies decided to name a lesser-known Ojay Shields in the squad for the ongoing NZ vs WI Test series – after fast-tracking the almost 30-year-old through a two-week high-performance camp.

Making his international debut in the series opener, Ojay, 29, has repaid the management’s faith by picking up four wickets so far in the contest.

A former P.E teacher by profession at Enid Bennett High School in Jamaica, Shields’ journey to earn a West Indies debut has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by setbacks, stunted progress, and even contemplating quitting the sport.

No youth cricket pedigree and a late FC debut

One of the biggest disadvantages for Ojay Shields to climb up the ranks was that he did not have enough junior cricket credentials. He was snubbed from Jamaica’s Under-19 trials in both 2013 and 2014, a double blow that left him, in his words, “on the back foot”.

Subsequently, he also had a delayed foray in FC cricket, playing his first game as recently as 2023 with the Jamaica Scorpions.

Also, with time being his biggest enemy, Shields was not really optimistic about his future prospects and had even thought of hanging up the boots.

“I was actually thinking about giving up. I didn’t think it was necessary to be fighting for a spot for the Jamaica Scorpions without any hopes of going any further,” Ojay had said according to the Caribbean National Weekly.

While he was initially picked by Jamaica Scorpions for his pace, Ojay did not impress at the onset, picking up just five wickets in six innings at 50.20. The following season was slightly better, returning with 15 wickets in 11 innings at 32, and then another 12 in 10 innings at 36.66 the next term.

From ‘Puss-tail’ to ‘Pure gas’

Nevertheless, Ojay Shields has been extremely diligent in his pursuit of excellence, which saw him evolve from a ‘puss tail’ to a bowler with sheer pace. For context, he was called ‘puss tail’ since earlier he would only be able to swing the ball but he reinvented himself, training hard and going to the gym.

The hard work started reflecting in the speedometer and Scorpions coach Andrew Richardson labelled Shields as ‘pure gas’.

However, his hard work did not go unnoticed and with the Windies going for a horses-for-courses approach against the Kiwis, coach Darren Sammy felt that Ojay Shields could be brought into the mix.

The late bloomer’s fortunes turned around when the West Indies coach called up and offered him an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Mr Shields, I read a lot about you and I’m looking forward to working with you,” Sammy had said on the phone call that instantly dissolved months of doubt and pulled a lifelong ambition back from the edge.

Ojay managed to impress the selectors with his pace at the camp, which replicated the green and bouncy pitches expected in New Zealand, and was eventually handed his maiden cap.

