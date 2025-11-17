PAK vs SL vs ZIM Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025

The series will kickoff on November 18.

Pakistan will host a T20I tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, starting on November 18. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of the PAK vs SL vs ZIM live streaming in India here. The Pakistan T20I tri-nation 2025 series will serve as a crucial preparation for all three sides ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The series will follow the recently concluded ODI contests between the hosts and Sri Lanka. The Men in Green are riding on a victorious form in the format, with consecutive series wins against the West Indies and South Africa, and the last tri-series victory involving Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sri Lanka will be entering the series after an underwhelming outing as the defending T20 champions in the ACC Asia Cup 2025. Previously, they also suffered defeats facing New Zealand and Bangladesh. Their solitary T20I series victory in 2025 came against Zimbabwe in September 2025.

Following the series defeat against the Lankans, Sikandar Raza and Co. have also endured a 3-0 whitewash facing Afghanistan at home.

Where to Watch PAK vs SL vs ZIM Live Streaming in India?

The PAK vs SL vs ZIM live streaming will not be available in India. The Sports TV YouTube channel might be a viewing option for the Indian fans as it streamed the recently concluded PAK vs SL ODI series.

Where to Watch PAK vs SL vs ZIM Live Telecast in India?

The Pakistan T20I tri-nation 2025 series will not be available in India due to the cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Previously, South Africa’s tour of Pakistan and the PAK vs SL ODIs were also not telecast in India for the same reason.

PAK vs SL vs ZIM Live Streaming and Telecast Details Outside India

Fans in Pakistan can catch the action live through regional broadcasters like PTV Sports, A Sports, Ten Sports, Myco, and Tamasha.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation 2025 Series Schedule

All the matches will begin at 7:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) in Rawalpindi.

1st T20I: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, November 18

2nd T20I: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, November 20

3rd T20I: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, November 22

4th T20I: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, November 23

5th T20I: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, November 25

6th T20I: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, November 27

7th T20I (Final): TBD vs TBD, November 29

Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation 2025 Series Squads

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (C), Faheem Ashraf, Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan(WK), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Nuwan Thushara.

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (C), Brendan Taylor (WK), Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (WK), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Graeme Cremer, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, and Newman Nyamhuri.

Is PAK vs SL vs ZIM T20I Tri-series Live Streaming in India available? The PAK vs SL vs ZIM T20I Tri-series live streaming in India is not available. The Sports TV YouTube channel might be a viewing option for the Indian fans as it streamed the recently concluded PAK vs SL ODI series. Why Is Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation 2025 Series Not Telecast in India? The Pakistan T20I Tri-Nation 2025 Series is not telecast in India due to the India vs Pakistan border conflicts.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.