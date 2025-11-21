R Ashwin Warns India All-Rounder of Bowling Sacrifice Amid Constant Shuffling in Role

The IND vs SA 2nd Test will be begin on November 22 in Guwahati.

Former player Ravichandran Ashwin has issued a warning to India all-rounder Washington Sundar amid the team’s increased expectations from the youngster to step up as a top-order batter in the ongoing Test series against South Africa at home.

Speaking on ‘Ash ki Baat’, Ashwin reflected on his own journey and offered a word of caution to Sundar. He explained how focusing too much on batting could potentially affect his primary strength as a bowling all-rounder, particularly if he continues to bat at the crucial No.3 spot for India.

R Ashwin Explains How Batting Could Hamper Washington Sundar As A Bowler

During his candid discussion with Ajinkya Rahane, Ashwin rolled back the time when he was once asked to bat higher up the order due to his batting average above 40. He made a conscious decision to prefer bowling since he was selected in the team primarily as a bowler.

“As you go deep in your career, you need to give more time to bowling. This is very confusing for someone like Washi. If he has to bat at three, then bowling will definitely fall into second gear,” said Ashwin.

Sundar, who primarily bats lower down the order, replaced specialist batter Sai Sudharsan at No.3 as India opted to play four spinners on the spin-favouring Eden Gardens track in Kolkata. Sundar stepped up to the occasion, playing the most deliveries in the match, and scored the most runs (31) for India in the first innings and made 29 runs in the second. However, with the ball, Sundar bowled only one over across two innings and returned without a wicket.

Overall, Washington Sundar has impressed with bat and ball in his 16-match Test career so far, boasting 35 wickets at an average of 30.34, alongside scoring 821 runs in 27 innings at a stellar average of 43.21 despite largely batting at No.7 or below. He has batted at No.5 and No.6 only once and has amassed 101 and 21 runs, respectively, before walking in at No.3 last week against South Africa.

Nonetheless, Ashwin’s advice serves as a timely reminder that embracing too many responsibilities too soon may come at the cost of a lack of focus on primary skills, bowling in Sundar’s case.

ALSO READ:

Ajinkya Rahane Highlights Confusion Around India No.3

Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged Ashwin’s thoughts and claimed he still feels that Sundar is “bowling all-rounder,” underlining concerns that a continuous shift in batting positions can be unsettling and potentially reduce a player’s effectiveness, leaving him confused about his role.

“It’s very tough as a batter in Test cricket when you know your number is not set. You play at three, and then suddenly you are out, and the guy who bats at six is coming at three. Those who have done well at three and four have gotten that spot consistently for a long time. You also send such signals,” Rahane remarked. India is still seeking stability at the No.3 spot in Test cricket, as the team continues to experiment with different players after Cheteshwar Pujara’s exit. Since the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023, the No.3 spot has become a revolving door, with seven players, including Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, and KL Rahul.

India’s experiments with the No.3 spot have yielded poor results, with Sudharsan scoring 273 runs in nine innings at an average of 30.33 and Karun Nair managing 111 runs in two matches at 27.75.

As the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati looms, all eyes will be on how India manages Sundar’s evolving role and whether he will continue to bat No.3.

India are 0-1 behind in the two-match series and would look to avoid another whitewash at home. On the other hand, reigning world champions South Africa must be aiming to continue their winning spree and seal the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.