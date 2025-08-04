News
west-indies-batter-roston-chase-creates-rare-t20i-moment-first-signs-of-ipl-tactics-becoming-common-in-t20is
international-cricket

West Indies Batter Creates Rare T20I Moment, First Signs Of IPL Tactics Becoming Common in T20Is

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 4, 2025
2 min read

The West Indies batter scored 15 runs from 12 balls during his knock.

west-indies-batter-roston-chase-creates-rare-t20i-moment-first-signs-of-ipl-tactics-becoming-common-in-t20is

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase created history on Sunday after he became the first batter to retire out in a men’s T20I that featured two Full Member nations. Chase did so during the third T20I against Pakistan in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Chase scored 15 runs from 12 balls during West Indies’ run-chase of 190, hitting two fours. That, however, proved to be a costly move as West Indies lost the match by 13 runs, thus Pakistan winning the three-match series 2-1.

West Indies opener Alick Athanaze had scored 60 runs from 40 balls to set the platform for a victory. The game, however, changed once Athanaze was dismissed in the 13th over, leaving West Indies 110/3. And once Chase retired out, West Indies needed 41 runs to win from 18 balls, but they could only add 27 more runs to the total.

Retired out quite a common sight in IPL

The tactic of a player retiring himself out is quite common in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and now it is slowly starting to become common in T20Is as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudharsan and Devon Conway are among the batters who have retired themselves out in the IPL. Only once has a player retied himself out in a T20I that has featured just one Full Member team. That was during the 2024 T20 World Cup, when Namibia batter Nikolaas Davin retired out for 18 runs against England.

ALSO READ:

He scored 18 runs from 16 balls during Namibia’s chase of 123 from 10 overs in a game that was shortened due to rain. He hit one four and one six and Namibia were 44/1 in the sixth over following his decision to retire out. Namibia, however, were restricted to 84/3 after 10 overs and went onto lose the match by 41 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Not the first time that Roston Chase has retired himself out

This is not the first time Chase has retired out in a T20. He had done so during an ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the team he plays for, and MI Emirates, earlier this year.

The 33-year-old batted at the No.6 spot and scored 20 runs from 13 balls, hitting two fours and one six. He, however, retired himself out in the 18th over. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who posted 182/7 after being asked to bat first, won that match by 42 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Roston Chase
West Indies
West Indies vs Pakistan
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

