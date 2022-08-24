The 6ixty women's 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch The 6ixty LIVE on TV in India, Schedule, Date and Time

6ixty is the first-of-its kind T10 tournament inaugurating in the Caribbean under CWI control.

A three-team competition, the 6ixty women's tournament will be played in St Kitts.

The inaugural edition of the 6ixty women's competition kickstarts on Wednesday (August 24) in the Caribbean. Organised by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) authorities, the first-ever 6ixty tournament is the first-of-its-kind event taking place in the build-up to the maiden women's CPL in the region.

The women's 6ixty will be contested by three teams - Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders - in a double round-robin tri-series format, with the top sides making the cut for the finale. Played in the T10 version, the 6ixty will have several tweaks to the usual regulations of the sport.

Teams will be considered dismissed if they happen to lose six wickets, unlike ten in domestic and international cricket. To save time, first five overs of the innings will be bowled at one end before a change to the other side of the pitch for the remaining overs.

Fielding teams must bowl their entire 10-over quota in 45 minutes, failing to do which makes them liable to field with a fielder less for the final over of the innings.

The first two overs of the innings will be deemed the powerplay overs, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Batting teams can unlock a special third powerplay over if they hit two sixes in the initial two powerplay overs.

Also Read: The 6ixty 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to watch The 6ixty 2022, Live Streaming, Format, Rules, Squads, Schedule, Fixtures and Venues

These rules add to the fun element of the first-ever edition of the 6ixty women's tournament.

6ixty women's 2022: Complete 6ixty schedule - Dates, Time and Venues

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug 24 Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts 7:30 PM Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts 10:00 PM Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts 12:30 AM Aug 25 Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts 12:30 AM Aug 26 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts 12:30 AM Aug 27 Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts 12:30 AM Aug 28 TBD vs TBD St Kitts 12:30 AM

When and Where to watch 6ixty Women's 2022 LIVE on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the tournament in India.

6ixty Women's 2022 Live Streaming details

Fancode will be providing the live streaming of the maiden 6ixty women's tournament.

6ixty 2022: Complete 6ixty squad lists

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: Deandra Dottin (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Hayley Jensen, Sune Luus, Geetika Kodali, Lee Ann Kirby, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Natasha McLean, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Jannillea Glasgow, Steffie Soogrim, Shawnisha Hector

Barbados Royals Women: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shakera Selman (vice-captain), Fatima Sana, Chloe Tryon, Snigdha Paul, Reneice Boyce, Mandy Rangru, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Chinelle Henry

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Shermaine Campbell (vice-captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka, Isani Vaghela, Rashada Williams, Rachel Vincent, Kaycia Schultz, Chedean Nation, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shamilla Connell, Karishma Ramharak, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James



