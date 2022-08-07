CWG 2022: Controversy in the cricket gold medal clash as COVID positive player Tahlia McGrath allowed to play
In the finals of the Commonwealth Games between India Women's Team and Australia Women's Team, Australian cricketer Tahlia McGrath was selected in the playing XI despite being Covid positive. With 126 runs in four games prior to today's final, McGrath was Australia's leading run-scorer. Additionally, she has taken eight wickets. Cricket Australia stated her participation.
It shows how much things have changed in the past year that Tahlia McGrath returns a positive Covid test and is padded up to bat in the final. #AUSvIND #CommonwealthGames— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 7, 2022
Tahlia McGrath, having tested positive for COVID-19, walks out to bat.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 7, 2022
I am sure other teams will take notice and follow suit in the months to come.
Be prepared to see more COVID-19 positive cricketers on the field in future.
Tahlia McGrath sitting up in the stands with a mask on. Well away from the rest of the Australian team who are down by the boundary, maskless.— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) August 7, 2022
Would suggest it means she's a close contact or she has Covid.
At #CommonwealthGames, can still compete with Covid#B2022 pic.twitter.com/ekspvmG7IE
Tahlia McGrath sitting alone with a mask on, listed to come in to bat next at No.4 for Australia despite testing positive for COVID this morning - she's been allowed to play in the gold medal match #INDvAUS #B2022 pic.twitter.com/lby04u83Vn— Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) August 7, 2022