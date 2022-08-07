CWG 2022: Controversy in the cricket gold medal clash as COVID positive player Tahlia McGrath allowed to play

In the finals of the Commonwealth Games between India Women's Team and Australia Women's Team, Australian cricketer Tahlia McGrath was selected in the playing XI despite being Covid positive. With 126 runs in four games prior to today's final, McGrath was Australia's leading run-scorer. Additionally, she has taken eight wickets. Cricket Australia stated her participation.

Cricket Australia's statement on Australian Cricketer Tahlia McGrath

As per the statement, "Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India. McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."

The statement further read, "In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials. The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee."

This is the first time the Commonwealth Games have included women's cricket in the tournament. Both India and Australia have done well to secure themselves a medal for their country. Australia is at the first position in the points table with 166 medals out of 62 are gold, 52 silver and bronze each. India on the other hand is at number 5 with 49 medals, 17 golds, 13 silver and 19 bronze.