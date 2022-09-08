ICC announce T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures; India play Australia and New Zealand

ICC have announced the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures with India set to take on hosts Australia and New Zealand on 17 and 19 October respectively.

The ICC have released the full list of official warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. All 16 teams are set to play the warm-up games with the teams in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup playing their matches in two venues in Melbourne.

The Super 12 teams, that made direct qualification, will play their warm-up games in Brisbane. India are set to take on Australia and New Zealand in their two warm-up matches. The match is the only warm-up fixture for defending champions and hosts, Australia.

The India - Australia match is scheduled for October 17 while India take on New Zealand in the last warm-up fixture on October 19.

The warm-up games begin with West Indies taking on UAE in on October 10. A couple of other matches are also scheduled for the day.

The tournament begins on October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in Geelong.

Full list of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local):

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11:00am

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 3:00pm

10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 7:00pm

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 7:00pm

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 7:00pm

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11:00am

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 3:00pm

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 7:00pm

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba, 2:00pm

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 2:00pm

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 6:00pm

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba , 1:00pm

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 6:00pm