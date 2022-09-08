ICC announce T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures; India play Australia and New Zealand
The ICC have released the full list of official warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. All 16 teams are set to play the warm-up games with the teams in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup playing their matches in two venues in Melbourne.
The Super 12 teams, that made direct qualification, will play their warm-up games in Brisbane. India are set to take on Australia and New Zealand in their two warm-up matches. The match is the only warm-up fixture for defending champions and hosts, Australia.
The India - Australia match is scheduled for October 17 while India take on New Zealand in the last warm-up fixture on October 19.
The warm-up games begin with West Indies taking on UAE in on October 10. A couple of other matches are also scheduled for the day.
The tournament begins on October 16 with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in Geelong.
Full list of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local):
10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11:00am
10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 3:00pm
10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 7:00pm
11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 7:00pm
12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 7:00pm
13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11:00am
13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 3:00pm
13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 7:00pm
17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba, 2:00pm
17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 2:00pm
17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 6:00pm
17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm
19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba , 1:00pm
19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm
19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 6:00pm