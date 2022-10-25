India almost certain of semi-final berth at T20 World Cup after rain washes out SA v ZIM

South Africa and Zimbabwe shared a point each after umpires decided to call off the game.

The game between South Africa and Zimbabwe got washed out despite the officials and teams making every effort to eke out a result. The encounter was reduced to nine overs per side first and then during the second innings led to the match reducing to seven overs per side. However, rain appeared yet again and despite South Africa being ahead in the DLS, the match was washed out with only three overs bowled in the innings.

Meanwhile, as South Africa and Zimbabwe shared a point each, India are almost certain of a semi-final berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Pakistan in a heart-wrenching thriller at the iconic MCG in front of more than 90,000 fans.

They are now scheduled to face Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively. After the recent washed out game now, it will be enough for India to make it to the semi-final with wins over Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and if South Africa beat Pakistan. In this case, the result of the India vs South Africa game will not matter.

While wins over Netherlands and Zimbabwe are expected given the strength of the Men in Blue, Bangladesh game could turn out to be tricky. The Tigers have run India close on multiple occasions in recent times but India’s record against them, especially in the ICC tournaments has been great.



Both teams have faced each other in 11 T20Is so far with India winning 10 of them while Bangladesh have emerged victorious only once. Moreover, India have trumped the Tigers on all three occasions in T20 World Cups.

Having said that, India would love to win all their games and top the group in order to make it to the semi-final. Currently, there is every chance that they will be among top two in their group. However, for now, the team will be focussed on their next game against Netherlands.