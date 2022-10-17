KL Rahul holds the pose after incredible flick for six, video goes viral

KL Rahul hit 6 fours and 3 sixes in his knock in Brisbane

KL Rahul, on Monday, October 17, looked in ominous form in India's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Aaron Finch's Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. The right-handed batter played his shots right from the word go after the Aussies opted to field first in excellent batting conditions.

One shot from KL Rahul that grabbed the limelight came in the fifth over of the Indian innings. Fast bowler Pat Cummins bowled one on the middle-order and Rahul whipped the ball on the leg side for a colossal six.

It wasn't a bad delivery from Cummins by any stretch of the imagination, but Rahul made efficient use of his wrists to send the ball into the stands. Once he connected, the batter knew the ball would comfortably sail over the ropes.

After playing the effortless shot, Rahul held his pose for the cameras, the video of which has gone viral on social media platforms.

Rahul scored 57 runs off 33 balls with six fours and three sixes, taking the Men in Blue off to a flying start in the practice match.

WATCH KL RAHUL PLAY THE INCREDIBLE FLICK FOR SIX

Rahul stitched together a partnership of 78 runs with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. While the 34-year-old Rohit took his time to get going, Rahul started throwing the kitchen sink at everything to put the Australian bowlers under pressure.

Glenn Maxwell gave Australia the breakthrough after he got rid of Rahul in the eighth over. The off-spinner churned out a half-tracker and Rahul's eyes lit up on seeing it. Rahul tried to play a full-blooded pull shot, but couldn't get proper timing.

Subsequently, Rahul hit the ball straight down the throat of the mid-wicket fielder, Ashton Agar, who took a simple catch. \

In the very next over after Rahul's dismissal, Rohit also bit the dust after scoring 15 runs off 14 balls with one four and a six.