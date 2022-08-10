Kieron Pollard completes 600 T20 matches and has no plans of retirement yet

Pollard has been having fitness and form issues as of late. He's been averaging 25.92 and striking out at 123.05 in T20 cricket since the beginning of the year. However, these are mediocre totals by his high standards. He was scheduled to represent Surrey in the Blast, but he only played in six games before an injury stopped him from participating. He required knee surgery to make a full recovery in time for the Hundred.

Kieron Pollard created history by becoming the first player to complete 600 T20 matches. Even though Pollard announced his retirement from his international career, there's no stopping him yet.

The special 600

In the ongoing The Hundred competition at Lord's, the powerful batter reached this milestone while playing for his team, London Spirit, against Manchester Originals. The event was made special by Pollard. With one four and four massive sixes, he slammed an undefeated 34 runs off just 11 balls. His Twenty20 stats are outstanding. Over 600 games, he has amassed runs scored at a 31.34 average over 11,723. Out of 104, he performed the best personally. A century and 56 half-centuries have been scored in the format by Pollard. A total of 309 wickets have been taken by him, with the best bowling average of 4/15.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said, "It's an achievement in itself, 600 games in any format. I've never set out to play this many games or to play this format for this period of time, but it's something that came along and I've enjoyed it so far. Let's see what happens as I go forward. I'll continue to try and work hard and enjoy playing cricket with a smile on my face. As long as the body holds up, I'm going to see how long I can go."

Pollard has played for several T20 teams throughout the years, including the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago's national squad, the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, and the Dhaka Gladiators, to name a few. Other players closer in the most T20 games list include Dwayne Bravo (543 matches), Shoaib Malik (472), Chris Gayle (463) and Ravi Bopara.