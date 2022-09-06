MS Dhoni trends as Rishabh Pant misses run out chance off penultimate ball in Ind vs SL thriller in Asia Cup

MS Dhoni started trending on social media after Rishabh Pant missed a run out chance with his gloves on in the penultimate ball of the clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

Rishabh Pant missed a run out opportunity with Sri Lanka needing two runs to win off two balls. Dasun Shanaka was beaten by a back of a length delivery from Arshdeep Singh off the penultimate ball, but the batters took off for a risky single. Pant had all three stumps to aim at, but missed it entirely. Arshdeep then missed the throw himself as Sri Lanka stole two runs and won the game in an edge of the seat thriller in Dubai.

India's lose consigned them to two defeats in two matches in the Suepr Four phase of the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won both matches and are at the top of the table.

Pant's miss did not go down well with fans who pointed out that Pant had his gloves on, something MS Dhoni would have never done. A veteran in tense situations, Dhoni was famous for his one-handed throws with no gloves on and his ability to rush to the wicket to effect run outs. Dhoni, unlike Pant here, prepared himself by taking off his gloves for key deliveries towards the end of a game.

Here's how social media reacted:

Being a Cricket Fan from 🇵🇰, I remembered this Nostalgic Run-Out from Dhoni. Rishab Pant could have done the same Today !!!#INDvsSL Kohli Arshdeep Rohit Sharma Bhuvi #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/RCl2nbI0tt — Muhammad Najeeb (@mh_najeeeb) September 6, 2022

Jitna time Pant ne throw lagane me liya utne me Dhoni Stumps ukhad deta daud ke — 亗 𓃟 3.0 (@jadejamayur010) September 6, 2022

I never thought I would say this but this huge Pant fan in me made me miss Dhoni today…



Very bitter pill to digest, this. Disappointed with Team India. Very disappointed. But no abuses. The love and support remains the same!



Congratulations, Sri Lanka!#AsiaCup2022 #INDvSL — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) September 6, 2022