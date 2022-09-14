Robin Uthappa Announces Retirement from All Forms of Indian Cricket

Former India and Karnataka cricketer Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday (September 14). He announced his decision via a social media post on Twitter.

The 36-year-old represented India in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, and was also a part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007.

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.



Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GvWrIx2NRs — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," the 36-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Uthappa earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team in 2006 following a string of brilliant seasons in List A cricket tournaments. He scored 86 on his debut against England in Indore in April 2006, adding 166 with the then skipper Rahul Dravid in a run-chase of 289. His next memorable performance came against the same opposition a few months later, as he scored a nerveless unbeaten 47 off just 33 in a tense run-chase at The Oval, helping India level the seven match series before entering the decider at Lord's.

Uthappa top-scored with 50 off 39 in India's crucial Group match against Pakistan in Durban at the T20 World Cup 2007, and was one of the bowlers to deliver a hit in a 3-0 bowl out win after a tied finish. In the semi-final against Australia at the same venue, the right-hander scored 34 off 28 in a game-setting partnership with Yuvraj Singh.

Uthappa was also a part of India's historic Commonwealth Bank Series 2008 win in Australia, adding crucial opening partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar in the final. His form dipped later that year, and he subsequently lost his place in the side. He returned for a brief period in 2014-15, following his brilliance in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL winning campaign in 2014. He made his last T20I and ODI appearances during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015.

He was a part of the Chennai Super Kings setup in IPL 2021 and 2022, and scored 63 off 44 and 31 off 15 in the Qualifier and the final of the former edition, which the MS Dhoni led franchise won. With 4952 runs at 27.51, he is ninth in the list of highest run-scorers in the IPL currently.