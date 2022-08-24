Wasim Akram: Virat Kohli is an all-time great, Babar Azam a long way away
If you've been following cricket for a decent amount of time, you must be aware that once a player starts performing well there will be comparisons. The case hasn't been much different in the case of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. While Kohli's performance has seen a dip in the last couple of years, Babar has been at his best. Naturally, now, there are comparisons on who amongst the two is the better one. However, legendary Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram has shared his opinion on it.
Team India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on 28th August in their opening game at Asia Cup 2022. Earlier this week, Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri appeared on a show for Star Sports and discussed how the game could turn out to be. Both the teams are at par with each other. Talking about the Pakistan side, Wasim said, "Pakistan team is on a rise in the last couple of years. Their win over India in the T20 World Cup was convincing and it gave them confidence that they can compete against India day in and day out."
Furthermore, continuing on the same, he said, "He enjoys his batting, he gets the runs and is still very hungry. He’s physically fit, is the captain for all three formats... he is a young captain and he is learning very quickly. I think the comparison is still too early though. Babar is on the right track, to be where Virat Kohli is but comparing the two at this stage of the game, I think it’s a bit early. He is on track to be a modern great of the game though."
