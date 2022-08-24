Wasim Akram: Virat Kohli is an all-time great, Babar Azam a long way away

Babar is on the right track, to be where Virat Kohli is but comparing the two at this stage of the game, I think it’s a bit early.

If you've been following cricket for a decent amount of time, you must be aware that once a player starts performing well there will be comparisons. The case hasn't been much different in the case of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. While Kohli's performance has seen a dip in the last couple of years, Babar has been at his best. Naturally, now, there are comparisons on who amongst the two is the better one. However, legendary Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram has shared his opinion on it.

Team India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan on 28th August in their opening game at Asia Cup 2022. Earlier this week, Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri appeared on a show for Star Sports and discussed how the game could turn out to be. Both the teams are at par with each other. Talking about the Pakistan side, Wasim said, "Pakistan team is on a rise in the last couple of years. Their win over India in the T20 World Cup was convincing and it gave them confidence that they can compete against India day in and day out."

Furthermore, continuing on the same, he said, "He enjoys his batting, he gets the runs and is still very hungry. He’s physically fit, is the captain for all three formats... he is a young captain and he is learning very quickly. I think the comparison is still too early though. Babar is on the right track, to be where Virat Kohli is but comparing the two at this stage of the game, I think it’s a bit early. He is on track to be a modern great of the game though."

Virat Kohli has been away from cricket for nearly a month now. Nonetheless, Former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri isn't worried about Kohli. In the same discussion with Akram, Shastri mentioned that one good knock from the batsman will be enough to shut the trolls. Both the teams last faced each other in the T20 world cup held in Dubai. In that game, as the Indian batters struggled, Kohli was the highest scorer with 57 runs. His contribution wasn't enough as Pakistan won the game with 10 wickets, with both Rizwan and Babar scoring half centuries each.

As for the T20 format of the Asia Cup, it was held in 2016. The first-ever edition was won by India after they defeated Bangladesh in the finals. This is only the second edition of the T20 format and the defending champions will look to retain their title whereas others will come well prepared to win the trophy. This series will also be a deciding factor regarding a lot of aspects right before the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.