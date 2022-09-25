Watch: Ajinkya Rahane sends teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field for indiscipline after umpire warning during Duleep Trophy final

West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahanne sent teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field for indiscipline after an umpire warning in the Duleep Trophy final.

In dramatic scenes in the Duleep Trophy final, India middle-order batter and West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane sent Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field after the umpires warned him about continuously sledging opposition batters. Jaiswal was apparently warned two-three times before the incident, but when he persisted with it, the umpires were seen having talks with Rahane.

Following this, the skipper walked up to Jaiswal and asked him to go off the field with the fielder clearly miffed by his captain's response.

Watch the incident here







