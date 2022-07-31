Watch: India produce two magic moments on the field against Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games

India produced two brilliant fielding moments in the Commonwealth Games fixture against Pakistan on Sunday.

Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma produced two brilliant moments in the field as India bowled Pakistan out for 99 in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Sabbhineni Meghana had Aliya Riaz run out with a spectacular direct hit from mid off while Shafali Verma took a stunning return catch off her own bowling to send back Fatima Sana.

India were outstanding in the field throughout with three run outs and a stumping in the Pakistan innings.

The two moments in the field can be viewed here.

Watch Meghana make a brilliant direct hit

Watch Shafali Verma take a cracking return catch





