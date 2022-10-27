Watch: Proposal during India-Netherlands T20 World Cup match at Sydney Cricket Stadium

During the second innings of the India-Netherlands T20 World Cup match at the SCG a fan proposal went viral with the video spreading across social media.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hogged headlines in the first innings with a stunning partnership, but it was a fan proposal during the second innings of the game that stole the thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday during the India-Netherlands T20 World Cup game.

The incident happened in the seventh over of the Netherlands innings after India put on a competitive total on board with the help of a stunning unbeaten 95-run partnership between Kohli and Suryakumar.

Netherlands lost an early wicket in the run chase before Axar Patel came in to send back Max O'Dowd and Bas de Leede to reduce Netherlands to 47/3.

