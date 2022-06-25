Watch: Rishabh Pant ditches team protocol; takes group photo with kids at the County Ground in Leicester during warmup

Rishabh Pant has only just arrived in England but is already winning over a section of the fans with his gestures. After having lunch alongside the Leicestershire team for whom he played in the warm-up game between India and Leciestershire, Pant was seen taking a group photo with a few kids in Leicester in the interim break.

Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara (who later changed to pad up for India), Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna were the four Indians to play for Leicestershire in the warmup game against India at the County ground and were later joined by Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ravi Sai Kishore, who are net bowlers with the Indian team.

Pant was all chirpy behind the stumps, constantly chatting to the Leicestershire teammates in the slip cordon and is believed to have had his meals with them during the lunch break on day one, according to a few reports. Here, despite the announcement that the Indian team members wouldn't take selfies or be in team photos with the fans, Pant was seen calling over a group of fans for a photo and stood amidst them for the click, attracting huge attention on social media.

WATCH RISHABH PANT TAKE A GROUP PHOTO WITH KIDS