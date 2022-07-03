Watch: Virat Kohli spells warning for Bairstow from slips; Stokes, umpires intervene

Early on day three Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow were involved in some exchange of words as things heated up at Edgbaston.

Virat Kohli might not be captain anymore, but that isn't stopping him from getting under the skin of the opposition from the slip cordon. On day three at Edgbaston it was Jonny Bairstow at the receiving end of it as Virat Kohli from the slip cordon decided to engage in some banter.

Bairstow did not take kindly to it and retorted in kind, but at the break between overs, a replay from the broadcaster showed Ben Stokes having a chat with Kohli alongside the umpires after which Kohli was seen exchanging a pat with Bairstow.

On day two, Kohli was seen sharing a few laughs with Bairstow as players walked back for a rain break and it created a buzz on social media about what the players might have said. Although nothing was evident then, here it seemed clear enough that Kohli wasn't happy with Bairstow.

It's tense out there between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow 😳#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3lIZjERvDW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 3, 2022

The reason for which Kohli got miffed with Bairstow is unknown, but he seemed evidently irked and was mouthing a few words at the England middle-order batter who has become a crucial member in the Test setup of late. However, a few believed it was because Indian players felt the England batters engaged in a lot of time wasting on day two with rain intermittently lashing out.

Kohli was seen pointing his finger at Bairstow and repeatedly asking him to mind something. The commentators voiced that "it was tense out there" and that there was "definitely something between Kohli and Bairstow".