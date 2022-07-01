Watch: Zero Pressure! Rishabh Pant's falling off-balance smack for four in the 90s

In the 90s and on the way to his fifth Test hundred, Rishabh Pant fell flat on the ground while playing an ugly hoick off Jack Leach.

Rishabh Pant unleashed a special falling smash off Jack Leach enrote a fifth Test hundred, all five of them coming in SENA countries. Fearless as always, Pant stepped down the pitch to smash Leach, someone he had taken a liking too in the home series in India too.

While he lost balance and fell down while playing the hoick, Pant managed to hit it very straight and find the fence to get close to the three-figure mark.

Pant made it his fifth hundred in SENA countries in the process, the same as VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Cheteshwar Pujara.

WATCH Rishabh Pant play an ugly hoick in the 90s

Interestingly, Pant has been dismissed five times in the nineties in his short Test career so far and this could easily have been another as he never really got to the pitch of the ball. "He will ensure you don't stop watching Test cricket," Harsha Bhogle.quipped on air soon after Pant got to the milestone and it very well held true as the ton came up in 89 balls after India were under pressure at 98/5 at one point.

In the company of Ravindra Jadeja, Pant ensured that the lower middle-order put up a stiff fight to steer India to safety in this all important Edgbaston Test, the last of the discontinued series in 2021 with India leading 2-1.