'Why is he cooling his heels at home?' - Ravi Shastri furious at Indian pacer's absence

Prior to the start of the Asia Cup, the Indian team were left with barely any fast bowling option with the unavailability of Bumrah and Harshal Patel. The 2 games at the start were fine but as the tournament progressed, the lack of a proper pacer to lead the bowling pack was evidently seen. This is one of the reasons for the poor performance of the team. Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri is furious regarding the team selection and has questioned the exclusion of Mohammad Shami.

After the loss against Pakistan last week, Shastri said, "When you need to win, you got to prepare better. I think the selection could have been better, especially for the fast bowlers. You know the conditions here. There’s not much in it for the spinner. I was quite surprised that you came here with just four fast bowlers (including Hardik). You needed that extra one… someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me. After the IPL he had, for him not to be able to make the cut is… Obviously, I’m seeing something different."

Brett Lee backs Mohammad Shami for World Cup