'Deserves at least one more chance' - Aakash Chopra doesn't want India to drop this player for 3rd Test against England

It is being presumed that the player might face the axe to make way for another debutant.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will have a few key decisions to take while deciding the playing XI for the upcoming IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot. With India being marred by multiple player unavailability and injury issues in the ongoing series, it will be a tricky task for both Rohit and Dravid.

After handing a Test debut to Rajat Patidar in the last match, it is being presumed that another cricketer might earn his maiden cap in the Rajkot Test. However, it will have to come at the cost of dropping a player.

Sharing his thoughts about the same, former cricketer turned pundit Aakash Chopra has urged the selection makers to give wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat 'one more match' before deciding to axe him. Young Rajasthan Royals batter Dhruv Jurel has been drafted into the squad for the remaining three England Tests and is in the pipeline to make his debut.

Aakash Chopra clarifies why India shouldn't drop KS Bharat

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "It's been heard that Dhruv Jurel will be handed his debut cap. I am thinking whether it's right or wrong. Only two Tests have happened. I want him (Bharat) to keep in all five, but if you still need batting that much, Bharat deserves to be given at least one more match," he said (5:00).

Although Bharat could manage just 92 runs in the two Tests so far, Chopra noted that Bharat has fared well behind the wickets, which is his primary job.

Chopra also highlighted observed that there has been a lack of continuity since Rishabh Pant got injured and urged the Indian team management to stick with Bharat for the moment.

