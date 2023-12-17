‘I am very sad that SKY is stealing my nickname’ - AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers, often referred to as 'Mr.360', expressed his admiration for Suryakumar Yadav, acknowledging him as the next 'Mr.360' after himself.

Former South African cricket sensation AB de Villiers lauded the exceptional display of talent exhibited by Suryakumar Yadav during the third T20I clash against South Africa at Johannesburg on Thursday (December 14). De Villiers, often referred to as 'Mr.360', expressed his admiration for Yadav, acknowledging him as the next 'Mr.360' after himself.

Impressed by Yadav's stellar century, de Villiers humorously conveyed his appreciation on his YouTube channel, showcasing the magnitude of admiration he holds for the No.1 ranked T20I batter.

"I just love watching SKY bat. I just think we need to change his bat to a 360 bat. We will work in partnership so we don't have to argue who is the real Mr. 360. I will design a bat and let SKY bat with it. He just loves playing T20 cricket," De Villiers said.

"Suryakumar Yadav, Mr. 360 as they call him, I am very sad about as he is stealing my nickname (laughs). He is just a fantastic player. It was just a wonderful innings at the Bullring, scoring a hundred off just 56 balls,” the former South Africa international added.

Additionally, de Villiers showered praise upon the young and promising Yashasvi Jaiswal for his noteworthy contribution in the same T20I encounter. Reflecting on Jaiswal's performance, the former cricketer noted the southpaw's initial nervousness in his debut match but commended his swift adaptation and enhanced comfort on a bouncy wicket in Johannesburg, where he secured his second T20I fifty.

"I am very happy for Jaiswal and that he got runs. He seemed to be a bit nervous walking out to bat in his first match. He looked more comfortable here in Johannesburg, nice bouncy wicket," remarked de Villiers, encapsulating the positive evolution in Jaiswal's approach and performance.

As the action continues between India and South Africa, the focus now shifts towards the imminent ODI series set to commence on Sunday, December 17, at Johannesburg. Anticipation brews among cricket enthusiasts for another riveting chapter in this engaging contest between two formidable cricketing nations.