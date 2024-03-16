'After Dhoni retired, my performance wasn't great' - India spinner opens up on his dip in form

MS Dhoni is not only a great player himself but he has helped in transforming various cricketing careers as well. It is well known of the no. of overall match-winning innings that he has played throughout his career. MSD is regarded as the best and most complete finisher to have ever played the game.

Along with all these achievements, Dhoni made life easy for many players as well. His experience and the ability to read the batters' mind while wicketkeeping was always a benefit for the bowlers. With him being the captain, it always felt like the things are under control. His game-awareness was probably the best any player could have on a cricket field.

Kuldeep Yadav on MS Dhoni's retirement

Kuldeep Yadav said "I wanted Dhoni Bhai to play more because it was very easy when we were bowling - after Dhoni retired, my performance wasn't great, it happens when a person guides you & that person's influence is not there - then suddenly everything on your shoulders - it… pic.twitter.com/tMo7kz0I6D — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2024

While talking to Express Sports recently, left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed about the problems that he faced after MS Dhoni retired. Kuldeep Yadav used to receive lots of advises from behind the stumps when Dhoni was playing. The conversation has been caught on the stump mic as well.

"I wanted Dhoni Bhai to play more because it was very easy when we were bowling. After Dhoni retired, my performance wasn't great, it happens when a person guides you & that person's influence is not there," Kuldeep said.

"Then suddenly everything on your shoulders. It takes time, that probably happened to me then slowly you understand & becomes self-reliant," he added.

Dhoni used to guide Kuldeep about the balls to be bowled at a particular situation to a specific batter. The combination of Dhoni-Kuldeep worked wonders for India initially as Kuldeep had a terrific start to his career. But after some time, when Dhoni retired, Kuldeep's form went going down and he was dropped from the Indian team as well.

Telegram Group Join Now

But a rejuvenated Kuldeep made a spectacular return to form by performing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His increased pace added an extra variation to his armoury which made him a lethal bowler. He was impressive in the World Cup 2023, where he ended up with 15 wickets in 11 matches.

Also read: KKR and Gujarat Titans' Afghan stars dismissed for Golden ducks in 1st T20I against Ireland

Kuldeep's ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs makes him an important asset for India as well as his IPL side Delhi Capitals. In the recently concluded Test series against England, Kuldeep picked up 19 wickets in 4 Tests at an average of 20.15. In batting friendly surfaces, his ability to pick up crucial wickets stood out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.