"Can't question their ability:" Former India batter backs star India duo for T20 World Cup 2024

With a good mix of experience and talent, India will be firm favourites for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the stalwarts of Indian cricket. The two modern-day greats have been serving Indian cricket for more than a decade. Both the batters have won plenty of matches for India throughout their career and even look to win more in the upcoming years.

Despite being in the mid-thirties, both batters possess tremendous ability to win the matches. Recently, Kohli and Rohit made a comeback into the Indian T20I side after a gap of 14 months. Till the last year, there were speculations that India might prefer a younger side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. But, it is clear now that Rohit Sharma will be India’s captain in the tournament.

Anjum Chopra backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Former India Women’s captain and renowned commentator Anjum Chopra backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s inclusion into the side. She believed their presence will boost the confidence in the team.

"When you have quality players like Rohit and Virat, you just can't question their ability and utilisation. Their presence is enough to boost the team's confidence. They are accomplished players. They are world-beaters. India will definitely require Virat and Rohit," Anjum Chopra said to TOI.

The left-handed opener also spoke about the younger players who can make a big impact in the T20 World Cup. She earmarked Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the ones who can be crucial for India in the tournament.

"Rinku Singh. The way he is performing and looking really good. We have to see how much he is able to sustain, the day he sees or faces any failure, and how he comes back. He is going to stay and be around the team and system. He is the one player the entire country looks up to,” she added.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is another name. Coming from an Under-19 setup, then IPL and now he is just amazing for the Indian senior team," she further added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli came back into India’s T20I team in the series against Afghanistan, played in January 2024. Recently during an event, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and USA.

With plenty of players staking their claim, the upcoming IPL might play a huge role in determining India’s squad for the tournament.