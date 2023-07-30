Stuart Broad reveals post-retirement plans; to continue association with cricket

Stuart Broad currently holds the record for being England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Ashes Tests, with an impressive 151 Australian scalps to his name

The 37-year-old cricketing legend from England, Stuart Broad has made the surprising decision to retire from the sport yesterday. The announcement came during the evening of the third day of the fifth Ashes Test, where Broad had been an outstanding bowler for his country throughout the series.

Having enjoyed a remarkable 17-year career, Broad formed a historic partnership with veteran Jimmy Anderson and now looks to explore a new path in broadcasting. Reports indicate that he is set to join Sky Sports' cricket coverage team.

Amid England's dominant performance in the final Test of the season at the Oval, Broad revealed his retirement news to Sky Sports. The decision had been made just the previous evening, after discussions with Stokes and Anderson.

In his conversation with Sky Sports, Broad stated, "Yes, tomorrow or Monday will mark my last game of cricket. It has been a remarkable journey and an immense privilege to represent Nottinghamshire and England as extensively as I have. While I've contemplated this decision over the past few weeks, nothing compares to England vs Australia in my eyes. The Ashes cricket has always held a special place in my heart, and I wanted my final innings and bowling to be in Ashes cricket."

Stuart Broad to embark on a new journey

An illustrious bowler, Stuart Broad currently holds the record for being England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Ashes Tests, with an impressive 151 Australian scalps to his name. In total, he has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, with one innings remaining.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli makes young fan's day; wears bracelet gifted by little girl

According to sources, Stuart Broad will now embark on a broadcasting career. With his wealth of experience, unmatched knowledge, and charismatic presence, he is sure to bring a whole new dimension to the world of cricket analysis and commentary. Fans can look forward to experiencing the same passion and dedication Broad displayed on the cricket pitch, now seamlessly translated into the realm of broadcasting.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.