Watch: Australia players, Lord's long room members exchange words after Bairstow's run out irks England fans

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was confronted by a member of the Long Room after the first session on Day 5 of the ongoing second Ashes match, leading to a heated argument. As the Australian team made their way to lunch through the library's main chamber, Khawaja was halted by a displeased member who was upset about a contentious wicket. Notably, the visitors took a crucial but controversial wicket when keeper-batter Alex Carey ran out Jonny Bairstow as he left his crease after the over ended.

As the teams walked off the field towards the pavilion, a member from the Long Room stopped Khawaja and engaged in a verbal altercation. The 36-year-old batsman responded, escalating the situation further. Security personnel intervened to separate Khawaja and prevent the confrontation from getting out of hand but the Aussie did not leave immediately and continued to exchange words with the spectator near the doorway.

Ben Stokes keeps England's hopes alive for leveling series

Astonishingly, David Warner also required security assistance to be moved away. When play resumed after lunch, the members offered a slight applause to the Australian team. However, the atmosphere at Lord's was less forgiving as the Australians were booed upon re-entering the pitch.

Despite the dismissal of Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad displayed an impressive performance, giving England a slim chance of victory. Initially, it appeared that Bairstow's wicket would secure an easy victory for Australia.

However, Stokes showcased an extraordinary display of batting prowess, hitting the ball out of the ground with ease in an effort to reduce the required runs and keep England in the hunt for a win.

