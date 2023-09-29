Ashwin on Sachin Tendulkar's role in the growth of 90s kids

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest cricketer of all time. This iconic batter was a source of emotion for India, bearing the aspirations of a billion people whenever he strode onto the field.

For countless cricketers worldwide, Tendulkar stood as a beacon of inspiration. He epitomized the essence of cricket, and in a recent episode of his KuttiStories series, Ravichandran Ashwin openly expressed his admiration for Tendulkar. Ashwin further revealed that Master Blaster was the one he looked up to every morning.

The 37-year-old spinner was recently included in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad as a replacement for injured Axar Patel.

Ashwin and Tendulkar shared the dressing room during 2011 WC triumph

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle in the third episode of KuttiStorieswithAsh, the veteran offie said, “There is this whole group called ‘The 90s Kids,’ right? They talk about how Sachin Tendulkar was an emotion. What Sachin Tendulkar meant to them. You (Harsha) said that he was a poster boy of Indian cricket, wasn’t he? For me, he was the hope that I looked upon every day I got up in the morning."

“When I saw Sachin bat, my stomach used to churn because when he got out, I knew India didn’t stand a chance at that point of time. Sachin was not just a poster boy. He was not just a hope. But he was everything. Not just in cricket. For a young Indian coming up in life, he was everything. Sachin Tendulkar was something else. He was not just a cricketer,” he added.

Ashwin had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with Tendulkar during the formative stages of his career. He was Tendulkar's teammate when the legendary cricketer realized his dream of clinching the World Cup title in 2011.

