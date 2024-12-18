Astrologer’s Wild Prediction From Years Back on Ravichandran Ashwin’s Career Goes Viral After Sudden Test Retirement

Interestingly, they were accurate predictions.

A spin maestro and one of the best bowling all-rounders India has produced, Ravichandran Ashwin called it quits on his international career earlier today after the end of the Brisbane Test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Interestingly, soon after the decision was announced by the veteran cricketer, an astrologer’s post on X (formerly Twitter) with some wild but accurate predictions started going viral. In an excerpt written by scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo way back in 2011, he had predicted that Ashwin would evolve into an all-rounder and contribute more with the bat.

He had also predicted that Ashwin would surpass his predecessor Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 Test wickets while falling short of Kumble’s 619, which turned out to be true as Ashwin retired with 537 wickets in the longest format to his name.

Wrote about @ashwinravi99 in 2011 that he will become a legend.

Most predictions have come true…including highest wickets after Kumble, test match centuries and retirement in 2024. Watch out for the prediction on his post-retirement actions. This is not d last you heard of Ash! pic.twitter.com/2qochWhe8U — GREENSTONE LOBO (@GreenstoneLobo) December 18, 2024

Ashwin leaves behind a tremendous legacy

Apart from his exploits in Test cricket, Ashwin made 181 appearances in white-ball format and snatched 228 wickets. He featured in 116 ODIs, claiming 156 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 4/25. With the bat, he scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one half-century. He ranks as India’s 13th-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket.

In the T20I format, he played 65 matches and picked up 72 wickets at an average of 23.22, with his best performance being 4/8. With the bat, he contributed 184 runs in 19 innings at an average of 26.28, with a top score of 31. He is India’s sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Across all formats, he amassed 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker, behind Anil Kumble, who has 953 dismissals. Additionally, he was a part of India’s victorious campaigns in the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

What’s next for Ravichandran Ashwin?

Although the dynamic right-hander won’t be seen wearing the Indian jersey again, Ashwin will continue to play in T20 tournaments and will represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. Furthermore, since he is no more an active BCCI cricketer, he can also ply his trade in overseas T20 leagues if he chooses to.

Ashwin, on the other hand, already has his own YouTube channel with substantial subscribers where he offers expert analysis and hosts discussion panels. He is likely to be more focused on doing that while it’s also a possibility that he picks up the commentator’s mic much like a lot of his compatriots.

