Australia Smashes 371 Against India: Highest Scores Recorded Against India in Women’s ODIs

Australia Women came with all guns blazing against India Women in the second ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. They piled on the highest team score ever against India Women, scoring 371/8 in their allotted 50 overs while batting first.

The same team previously held the record when Australia Women scored 338/7 against India Women at Wankhede Stadium earlier this year. Overall, there have been five instances of teams getting past 300 against India Women in ODIs, four of them by the Australia Women team.

Highest Scores Against India Women in ODIs

Team Score Venue Year Australia Women 371/8 Brisbane 2024 Australia Women 338/7 Wankhede 2024 Australia Women 332/7 Vadodara 2018 South Africa Women 321/6 Bengaluru 2024 Australia Women 300/7 Wankhede 2012

India Women have conceded three of those five 300+ totals this year, showing their bowling performance has been mediocre for a while now. During the latest game, as many as four bowlers have had an economy rate of more than 7 in their spell, and only one bowler conceded less than run-a-ball.

Collectively, India Women have an economy rate of 5.32 in ODIs this year, which is the second-worst by a team in the format, only behind South Africa Women (5.39). So, this total doesn’t come as a massive surprise, given they have already been conceding too many throughout this year.

Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry score fabulous centuries

After winning the toss, Australia Women elected to bat first and wreaked havoc with the willow. The opening partnership was 130 runs before Phoebe Litchfield (60) lost his wicket, but Georgia Voll (101) and Ellyse Perry (105) registered marvellous centuries.

The duo stitched a 92-run stand, but the carnage continued even after Voll got out. Later, Beth Mooney (56) also notched up a quickfire half-century, and other contributions took Australia Women to a massive 371/8.

Saima Thakor took three wickets, while Minnu Mani got two wickets, but all of them were expensive for India Women. During the chase, India Women lost Smriti Mandhana (9) in just the fourth over of the innings.

Later, Harleen Deol (12) couldn’t last longer either, and India Women have lost two wickets inside 11 overs. At the moment, Richa Ghosh (36) and Harmanpreet Kaur (14) are batting at the crease, but the target is too far.

