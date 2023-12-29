Latest Rajasthan Royals recruit replaces Mohammed Shami in India's squad for 2nd Test against South Africa

The decision to include Avesh Khan in the Test squad is backed by his recent performance in the ODI series, where India emerged victorious with a 2-1 series win.

Right-arm medium pacer Avesh Khan has been called up to join India's squad for the second Test against South Africa. This development comes as a direct response to the injury of Mohammed Shami, a key figure in India's bowling lineup. Avesh, who was already a part of the One Day International (ODI) team, has made a notable impact in the limited-overs format, particularly during the recent series against South Africa.

The decision to include Avesh in the Test squad is backed by his recent performance in the ODI series, where India emerged victorious with a 2-1 series win. Avesh's contribution was pivotal in the series opener at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, where he played a match-winning role. His bowling figures of 4/27 were instrumental in dismantling the South African batting order, leading to their collapse at a meager total of 116 runs in just 27.3 overs. This performance not only highlighted Avesh's skill but also his ability to perform under pressure.

Avesh Khan's inclusion in the Test squad is a testament to his growth as a cricketer. Having shown his prowess in the shorter format of the game, he now has the opportunity to translate this success into the Test arena. His medium pace bowling, characterized by accuracy and the ability to swing the ball, could provide a crucial edge to the Indian team, especially in the absence of Mohammed Shami.

Avesh has already played 38 first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh, picking up 149 wickets at an excellent average of 22.56.

He also joined Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Supergiants in a trade deal ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction held earlier in this month.

Shami's injury is a significant blow to the team, considering his experience and success in Test cricket. However, Avesh's recent form and confidence could fill this gap effectively. The upcoming Test will be a true test of Avesh's abilities and adaptability to the longer format of the game, provided he gets a chance to make his debut.

