EXCLUSIVE: 'Once MS Dhoni told...' - Baba Indrajith wants to follow Dhoni's mantra in Ranji Trophy Knockouts

Tamil Nadu registered a resounding victory against Punjab to qualify for the quarterfinals in their last Ranji Trophy league game in Salem. It will be their maiden appearance in the knockout phase since 2016/17.

CricXtasy had an exclusive chat with Baba Indrajith following Tamil Nadu’s crucial win over Punjab, where he answered a range of queries. On being asked about his chances to play for India, Indrajith replied he hopes to break into the senior side but doesn’t want to get too excited.

“I hope I get a break for the India A or the national team, but let’s see. If I am too excited about it, sometimes I might get dejected, so I don’t want to go to that place. But I really hope I get a break somewhere.”

Expressing his jubilance on reaching the knockout stage, Indrajith stated the entire Tamil Nadu state is happy about the team’s success. According to him, players want the Ranji Trophy “very badly”.

“Good thing that we have come into the knockouts. Everyone is feeling happy [and] elated. Not just us, [but] the entire state of Tamil Nadu, the cricket fans, they are very happy for us. One thing is that we want to go to the finals and get that Ranji Trophy; that’s definitely there. We want it very badly, but at the same time, we want to play a good brand of cricket, and we will definitely give our best. We will give more than 100%. That’s what our captain Sai Kishore also told us; that’s our main focus. We will give our best and take whatever the result comes.”

Baba Indrajith wants to follow MS Dhoni’s mantra in the Ranji Trophy knockouts

Talking about his personal experience, Baba Indrajith said he has always enjoyed playing knockout games. According to him, a player can contribute and make the team win a special game.

“Personally, for me, going into the knockouts - I have always enjoyed playing the knockouts. It is something special for the team. You can contribute and make the team win, so I am excited for it. But at the same time, I need to strike a balance - ‘Okay, let me keep it simple, keep doing the right things’.”

Indrajith added that MS Dhoni keeps things very simple in big games, which helps him. Hence, the Tamil Nadu batter also wants to do the same.

“Once I heard MS Dhoni say that when it comes to the knockouts, everybody wants to be special. But he does the opposite - he keeps it very simple, so that’s what makes him special. So I want to keep things simple and do the basics right and see what happens.”

Baba Indrajith was instrumental in taking Tamil Nadu to the knockouts, as he amassed a magnificent 187 in the first innings and helped his team post a whopping total against Punjab. Indrajith will look to continue his fine work, or as he said, keep things simple as his team enters a crucial phase.

