Bangladesh Schedule for Asia Cup 2022: Complete Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Key Players, Match Venue, Date and Time

Bangladesh gear up for an Asia Cup campaign that gives them a chance to stand rejuvenated in the T20I format.

Bangladesh had finished runners-up at the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup T20I played in 2016.

Bangladesh began their surge towards the Asia Cup 2022 by reappointing premier allrounder Shakib Al Hasan as their T20I skipper in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shakib has been made captain of the side that finished runners-up at the last edition of the Asia Cup T20I in 2016, where they lost the final to defending champions India.

Bangladesh find themselves in cut-throat Group B of the six-team competition alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, with only two spots available for the Super 4 stage.

The Tigers will look to make amends in spin-friendly conditions after a disastrous period in the shortest format. Since the end of the T20 World Cup in November last year, they've won only two of their previous 11 T20Is, including series hammerings at the hands of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

They are in dire need to find their mojo and gain some victories under their belt before re-entering the clash for the World Cup glory in Australia.

Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2022

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Bangladesh Playing XI for Asia Cup 2022

Anamul Haque, Parvez Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Key Bangladesh Players

Shakib Al Hasan - Back at the helm, Shakib will be desperate to make his presence felt. T20I hasn't been his best format for Bangladesh, but few can doubt his allround class and ability, apart from his critical importance to a Bangladesh side in search of their own standing in this format. Shakib's performance will go a long way in deciding how far Bangladesh reach near the Asia Cup trophy.

Mustafizur Rahman - A bowler designed to excel on dry surfaces in UAE, Mustafizur was guilty of overpitching the ball at the T20 World Cup last year. When Bangladesh could've done with him sticking to his strengths of cutting and gripping the ball off the good length area, their speedster attempted unsuccessful yorkers that were dispatched for boundaries.

That will be Mustafizur's biggest lesson as he returns to the Middle East, still very much capable of delivering match-winning spells in those conditions.

Bangladesh Schedule for Asia Cup 2022

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah 7:30 PM Sep 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai 7:30 PM

