Bangladesh Cricket Board to investigate Shakib Al Hasan

ESPN Cricinfo has reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board will investigate the latest post by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan. Recently, the Bangladeshi cricketer had uploaded a post making an announcement about his partnership with "Betwinner News". Any meetings or facilities that enable gambling are strictly prohibited under Bangladeshi legislation. It is against the law and the constitution of the nation for gambling firms to operate.

Shakib Al Hasan's tweet

Dear fans! Im proud to announce my new official partnership with BETWINNER NEWS!



If you want to be always in trend and find match analysis and sports highlights, then BETWINNER NEWS is for you!



Search for BETWINNER NEWS on the Internet! #betwinnernews pic.twitter.com/62MPonSauZ — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) August 2, 2022 Tuesday, just after Bangladesh lost the third Twenty20 International match against Zimbabwe, Shakib made the declaration on Twitter. After first deleting the tweet, Shakib quickly reposted it. Shakib will be given a notice for failing to notify authorities about the sponsorship agreement, BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated. "There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won't give permission. If there is anything related with betting we won't give any permission, Nazmul said. "That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second, we have to know whether he had really signed a deal or not."

Speaking more on the issue with Bengali newspaper Kaler Kantho, "It is quite clear why these news portals are made," he said. "We all very well know what these are. Shakib didn't inform us about his deal. We heard about it today (Wednesday). We are looking at it legally, and want to settle the matter quickly. It is not a direct contract with a betting site, but it is related to the betting site. It is a news portal. But since betting is related to it, we have to check the legal side of it. The law of the land doesn't allow betting, so we will do what is legally necessary."

The veteran all-rounder is currently embroiled in the most recent Betwinner issue. 2019 saw Shakib get a one-year suspension from all forms of cricket after pleading guilty to three charges of violating the ICC's anti-corruption policy. It will be interesting to see what action the cricketing board takes and if or not Shakib will have to face any consequences of his partnership.

