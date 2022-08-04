Bangladesh Cricket Board to investigate Shakib Al Hasan
ESPN Cricinfo has reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board will investigate the latest post by cricketer Shakib Al Hasan. Recently, the Bangladeshi cricketer had uploaded a post making an announcement about his partnership with "Betwinner News". Any meetings or facilities that enable gambling are strictly prohibited under Bangladeshi legislation. It is against the law and the constitution of the nation for gambling firms to operate.
Dear fans! Im proud to announce my new official partnership with BETWINNER NEWS!— Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) August 2, 2022
If you want to be always in trend and find match analysis and sports highlights, then BETWINNER NEWS is for you!
Search for BETWINNER NEWS on the Internet! #betwinnernews pic.twitter.com/62MPonSauZ
Tuesday, just after Bangladesh lost the third Twenty20 International match against Zimbabwe, Shakib made the declaration on Twitter. After first deleting the tweet, Shakib quickly reposted it. Shakib will be given a notice for failing to notify authorities about the sponsorship agreement, BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated. "There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won't give permission. If there is anything related with betting we won't give any permission, Nazmul said. "That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second, we have to know whether he had really signed a deal or not."