Bangladesh pick veteran fast bowler as vice-captain in T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead an experienced Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which also includes veterans like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from June 2 to June 29 in the West Indies and the USA. Left-handed batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the side whlle fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been appointed as his deputy.

The decision to choose Taskin Ahmed as the team's vice-captain comes as a surprise. Taskin has been playing international cricket since 2014 but his career has been affected by injuries. He was the Player of the Series in the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe where he picked up 8 wickets in 4 matches.

The 15-member squad is a good mix of youth and experience with most of the players being seasoned international players. From the squad that played Zimbabwe recently, Mohammad Saifuddin misses out while Afif Hossain has been included in the reserves.

The batting looks strong with Litton Kumer Das and Soumya Sarkar at the top. The middle order is experienced with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mahmudullah. Youngster Jaker Ali has been in good form with the bat recently and could be the second wicketkeeping option behind Litton Das.

The bowling looks in good shape as well with experienced seamers like Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed leading the pack. They have a variety of options in the spin department with offspinner Mahedi Hasan and legspinner Rishad Hossain ready to complement the left-arm spin of Shakib Al Hasan.

Telegram Group Join Now

Bangladesh will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sri Lanka on 8th June IST at Dallas, USA. Their group includes Sri Lanka, South Africa, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Also read: 'Frustrating to me' - MI Cape Town talent opens up on being ignored for India series

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Taskin Ahmed (Vice-captain), Litton Kumer Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.