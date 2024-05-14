'Frustrating to me' - MI Cape Town talent opens up on being ignored for India series

The talented wicketkeeper-batter took the SA20 2024 by storm and emerged as the highest run-getter of the season.

MI Cape Town came last in the SA20 2024 but the talented wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton made his presence felt. While opening the batting, Rickelton emerged as the highest run-getter of the season with 530 runs in 10 matches at an average of 58.88 and a strike rate of 173.77.

Rickelton was particularly devastating in the powerplay as he took the opposition bowlers apart with his array of strokes. The left-handed batter was excellent against both pace and spin and was one of the shining lights for his team.

Ryan Rickelton opens up on being ignored for India series

Not only in SA20, Rickelton has excellent numbers in domestic cricket as well. The 27-year-old has an average of over 50 in first-class cricket and 46.29 in List A cricket. Before the SA20, South Africa hosted India for a two-match Test series. However, Rickelton wasn't picked for the series despite the impressive domestic numbers.

During a recent chat with Pitchside Podcast, Rickelton opened up about his frustration of not being selected despite impressive performances.

"To get left out without any hard cricketing reason was a bit frustrating for me. It was a tough pill to swallow," Rickelton said during the podcast.

The Test series between South Africa and India was ended in a draw. South Africa won the first match convincingly but India came back strongly to take the second Test.

Ryan Rickelton has played four Tests in which has has scored 165 runs so far. He has also played two ODIs in which he has scored just 17 runs in his short international career. Known as an explosive top order batter, he can be South Africa's future after Quinton de Kock.

Due to his exploits in the SA20, Rickelton was rewarded a place in South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 where he will be fighting for the opening spot with Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks.

