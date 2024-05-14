BCCI announces deadline to submit applications for Team India Head Coach position

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced invitation applications for the Head Coach of the Senior Men's side via their official website.

The BCCI has also announced the deadline to submit the applications in their latest update via the link provided in the same update.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced invitation applications for the Head Coach of the Senior Men's side via their official website. If the applicant fulfils the criteria provided by the BCCI, he/she can apply for this role, currently headed by Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI has also announced the deadline to submit the applications in their latest update via the link provided in the same update. The deadline to fill out the form for the Head Coach position is open till 6 PM on 27th May 2024.

“The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team. Applications for the position should be submitted by 6PM IST on May 27, 2024. The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates.”

Also Read: 'Just a storm in a teacup' - Lance Klusener on the rumours of a rift between KL Rahul and Sanjeev Goenka

The Indian Board has also provided the job description in a PDF format, which can be obtained from the press release. Numerous former cricketers, including overseas ones, might apply for this high-profile role of being at the helm of the Indian team across formats.

Rahul Dravid’s contract ends after the T20 World Cup 2024

Rahul Dravid, the current Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Indian Cricket Team, will oversee the team till the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. His contract will end by the end of this event, so the new appointment applications are open for others to apply.

However, Dravid can re-apply for the position of Head Coach if he wishes to, as confirmed by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah a few days ago. He exclaimed Rahul is free to press his case again after the T20 World Cup 2024.

“Rahul's tenure is only up to June. So if he wants to apply, he is free to do so. We cannot determine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. It will be up to the CAC, and we are a global body. That decision will also be made by the CAC. There are many all-format players, like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, among others. Moreover, there is no precedent for such a situation in India.”

Rahul Dravid has been the Head Coach of India since November 2021. Under his tenure, India reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, and the finals of the World Test Championship 2023 and World Cup 2023, even though they won none of these titles.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.