BCCI eye bringing in new technology for IPL 2O24

Arriving on the decisions to declare waist high No-Balls has been among one of the most difficult challenges that are faced by the umpires on the field. The decisions have severely affected the course of the game in the past which has urged the BCCI to introduce a new system in the IPL that will aid the umpires to make more efficient decisions in that IPL 2024 tournament.

Previously, ahead of the first match of the IPL 2024, the BCCI pitched a new system of Smart Replays’ which revolutionized the accuracy and speed of decision-making in the game. The Smart Replays enhance the speed of the TV umpires in announcing their decisions on the field with the help of the two Hawk-eye camera operators who will be present in the same room as the third umpire.

With the new system, the umpires are provided the access to better visuals than before, along with split-screen images, to make finer judgments.

BCCI Innovates: New System Set to Revolutionize Umpire Reviews in IPL 2024

As per a close source of the BCCI, to make the no-ball verdict easier to judge, the authorities are measuring the height of all the players participating in the tournament with the help of a measuring tape. This data will then be fed into the new system of hawk-eyes camera operators which will help the TV Umpires judge the applicability of the waist-high No Balls.

While talking to Times of India, the BCCI Source said, "There are people in the BCCI's team who are measuring the height of all the players in the IPL till their waist, with a measuring tape. This data will then be fed into the system used by hawk-eye operators, who sit with the third umpire (from this IPL season) to judge reviews of waist-high full tosses. This data will help in judging the waist-high full toss to a particular batsman better.”

Under the new System, the TV umpire will receive direct updates from the two Hawk-Eye camera operators. Previously, a TV Broadcast director was deployed between the two, who will be replaced under the new system. The new system will eliminate the possibility of human error and showcase an enhanced image for the umpire to announce the verdict of DRS and Waist High No-Balls.

Notably, before IPL 2023, ball tracking and Ultra Edge were the two primary sources for the umpires to make informed decisions about the batsman's dismissal. However, the new system promises to provide more satisfactory verdicts along with the eight Hawk-Eye cameras that will be present on the field for better judgment.