Reports: BCCI official responds to Ross Taylor saying Rajasthan Royals co-owner slapped him

Ross Taylor made a shocking admission when he claimed that one of the co-owners of Rajasthan Royals had hit him when he got dismissed in a major game for a duck. The confession was disclosed in one of the chapters of his most recent autobiography Black and White. The franchise didn't respond but as per a report by InsideSport, a BCCI official said that they are not aware of any such incident.

InsideSport contacted a BCCI official to find out if any measures would be taken in this regard. The official said,” ‘I am on the road travelling now so I do not know exactly what you are talking about.”

No comments on the matter from Rajasthan Royals

The match Taylor referenced in his book happened in April, 2011. RR failed to reach the target of 196 runs and lost by a margin of 48 runs. In the five balls Taylor faced, he was unable to score any runs. Writing in his book, Taylor revealed: "The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn't get close. Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie [Shane Warne]. One of the Royals owners said to me, 'Ross, we didn't pay you a million dollars to get a duck,' and slapped me across the face three or four times. He was laughing and they weren't hard slaps but I'm not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances, I wasn't going to make an issue of it, but I couldn't imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments."

The Rajasthan Royals team has remained mum about this issue so far. A senior franchise official declined to discuss the situation. Ross Taylor, who had previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2010, joined the Rajasthan Royals in the 2011 IPL. In his autobiography, Taylor also related anecdotes about his interactions with former Indian captain Rahul Dravid and former South African spinner Johan Botha. He didn't get an opportunity to participate in the IPL after the 2015 auction ended with him going unsold. Recently, he also retired from international cricket.

