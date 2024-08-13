BCCI tweak home season schedule after special request from Kolkata Police

India's next assignment will be against neighbours Bangladesh when they visit later next month for two Tests and three T20Is.

In a recent development coming in, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revamped their upcoming home season schedule against Bangladesh and England.

The news was confirmed by the apex board in an official press release earlier today.

The Men in Blue's next assignment will be against neighbours Bangladesh when they visit later next month (September) for two Tests and three T20Is.

However, the first game of the T20I leg, which was initially slated to be held in Dharamsala on October 6 has now been shifted to take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) in the dressing rooms.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



BCCI issues revised schedule for international home season (2024-25).



All the details 🔽 #TeamIndia https://t.co/q67n4o7pfF — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2024

The game in Gwalior is the first international match to be held at the newly constructed Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. It's also the first international fixture in the city since the memorable India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar made history by becoming the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

Schedule updated for England home series as well

The BCCI has also announced a venue change for the first and second T20Is against England, which will be held early next year. Initially, Chennai was set to host the first T20I, but it will now host the second match, while Kolkata will take over as the venue for the opening T20I.

The dates for the matches remain unchanged, with the first T20I on January 22 and the second on January 25.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Should not Risk Releasing This Overseas Player into the IPL 2025 Auction Pool

The adjustment was made following a request from the Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal due to their Republic Day commitments.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.