BCCI worried with IPL team owners buying franchises in foreign leagues - Reports

As per reports, the BCCI is worried over IPL team owners buying franchises in various foreign T20 leagues.

IPL owners have bought teams in the CPL, CSA’s T20 League and UAE’s ILT20.

The T20 format continues to gain its prominence in modern-day cricket and franchise cricket is set to widen further, with two more high-profile franchise-based leagues, featuring star internationals set to host their respective first editions early next year. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has introduced its new T20 League, while also having released a list of its ‘marquee’ players, while the UAE will organise the ILT20 around the same time.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) - the top T20 league in the world has its presence in each of the two new tournaments, as well as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in the West Indies, with the India based franchises having team ownerships in the foreign leagues.

Three of the five team owners in the CPL are from the IPL: Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have taken teams in the league promoted by the Emirates Cricket Board for UAE’s ILT20, while each of the six teams in CSA’s T20 Leagues are owned by the IPL based franchises as follows:

Newlands, Cape Town: Reliance Industries Limited, owners of Mumbai Indians

Kingsmead, Durban: RPSG Sports Private Limited, owners of Lucknow Super Giants

St George's Park, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth): Sun TV Network Limited, owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wanderers, Johannesburg: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, owners of Chennai Super Kings

Boland Park, Paarl: Royals Sports Group, owners of Rajasthan Royals

SuperSport Park, Pretoria: JSW Sports, co-owners of Delhi Capitals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is reportedly concerned with this development, and has no plans of allowing top Indian cricketers to feature in foreign leagues.

“BCCI has created a brand IPL and the entire sporting world is in awe of it,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport. “We have to protect our brand. We are very concerned when the name of IPL owners is being associated with every foreign league.

“They are free to invest wherever they want but we will not allow any kind brand leveraging on account of IPL”

