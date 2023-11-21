Former star no longer in contention; another needs big IPL season: Reports on India selection

While there are plenty of notable additions, there are also a few players who have unfortunately not been picked for the rubber.

The BCCI has revealed the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting on November 23, in Visakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain of the side with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as vice-captain for the first three T20Is. Shreyas Iyer will take over as vice-captain for the squad in the fourth and fifth T20Is.

While there are plenty of notable additions, there are also a few players who have unfortunately not been picked for the rubber.

Riyan Parag, who has been in outstanding form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT 2023), securing a record seven fifties consecutively for Assam was initially poised to receive his first India call-up for the T20I series against Australia. Parag, with an impressive performance of 510 runs in 10 matches at an average of 85.00 and a remarkable strike rate of 182.79, stands as the leading run-scorer in this edition of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, playing a pivotal role in Assam's journey to the semifinals.

SMAT success not a preference for national selection

Although Parag's performances have been exemplary, SMAT success has not been considered for T20 selection and the Assam cricketer needs to deliver in the upcoming IPL 2024 edition to get the attention of the national selectors.

A notable exclusion from the squad is pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, despite his commendable performance of securing 16 wickets in 7 matches for Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been considered for the T20Is, and according to PTI, he is no longer in contention for Team India.

ALSO READ: Key World Cup players absent as India names shock captain for Australia T20Is

India squad for Australia T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

👇👇👇 Riyan Parag has to have a very good IPL season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is no longer in India contention. SMAT is no criteria for T20I selection. Only good consistent show in IPL https://t.co/zZjnGyieed — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) November 20, 2023

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.