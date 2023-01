BPL 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League Live in India, Bangladesh and Other Locations, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Indian cricket fans can enoy the BPL 2023 action on Fancode, which will live stream the tournament in India.

The Bangladesh Premier League is back for its ninth edition again and the first match of the season will see the Chattogram Challengers taking on the Sylhet Strikers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on January 6, 2023.

A total of seven teams will be seen taking part in this edition, comprising of a total of 46 matches, with the final schduled to be played on February 16 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Where to Watch BPL 2023 Live?

There will be no official broadcast on television for the Bangladesh Premier League in India but fans in other countries can enjoy the broadcast on these platforms:

Broadcast Area Television Channels Bangladesh Gazi TV

Maasranga TV Afghanistan RTA Sports Canada Hotstar Canada Caribbean Flow Sports India Fancode Ireland BT Sport Pakistan Geo Super United Kingdom BT Sport United States Hotstar US Worldwide Internet Rights Rabbitholebd

BPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

Fancode will stream Bangladesh Premier League 2023 live in India.

BPL 2023 Schedule

January 6: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 1



January 6: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, Match 2



January 7: Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers, Match 3



January 7: Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 4



January 9: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 5



January 9: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 6

January 10: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Match 7



January 10: Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 8



January 13: Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 9



January 13: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 10



January 14: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 11



January 14: Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 12



January 16: Dhaka Dominators vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 13

January 16: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 14



January 17: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 15



January 17: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 16



January 19: Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 17



January 19: Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Match 18



January 20: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 19



January 20: Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal, Match 20



January 23: Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 21



January 23: Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 22



January 24: Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 23



January 24: Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 24



January 27: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 25

January 27: Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 26



January 28: Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, Match 27



January 28: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 28



January 30: Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders, Match 29



January 30: Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 30



January 31: Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal, Match 31



January 31: Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, Match 32



February 3: Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, Match 33



February 3: Dhaka Dominators vs Rangpur Riders, Match 34



February 4: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 35



February 4: Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 36



February 7: Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 37



February 7: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 38



February 8: Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 39



February 8: Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 40

February 10: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, Match 41



February 10: Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, Match 42

February 12: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator



February 12: TBC vs TBC, 1st Qualifier

February 14: TBC vs TBC, 2nd Qualifier

February 16: TBC vs TBC, Final

BPL 2023 Squads

Fortune Barishal: Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Usman Qadir, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kesrick Williams, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadat Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Fazle Rabbi, Haider Ali, Chaturanga de Silva, Saif Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Kazi Onik, Sunzamul Islam, Salman Hossain.

Chattogram Challengers: Afif Hossain, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Curtis Campher, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Irfan Shukkur, Mehedi Maruf, Ziaur Rahman, Maxwell Patrick, Unmukt Chand, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi, Farhad Reza, Towfiq Khan.

Comilla Victorians: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Abrar Ahamed, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Imrul Kayes, Josh Cobb, Aashiqur Zaman, Brandon King, Jaker Ali Anik, Sean Williams, Chadwick Walton, Shykat Ali, Abu Haider Rony, Nayeem Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon.

Dhaka Dominators: Taskin Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Al Amin Hossain, Shan Masood, Ahmad Shahzad, Alok Kapali, Monir Hossain Khan, Ariful Haque, Salman Irshad, Muktar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Delwar Hossain, Usman Ghani.

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Dasun Shanaka, Paul van Meekeren, Shafiqul Islam, Pritom Kumar, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Nissanka, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Naim Sheikh, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Shamim Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Jones, Rony Talukder, Parvez Hossain Emon, Alauddin Babu.

Sylhet Strikers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Colin Ackermann, Ryan Burl, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nabil Samad, Towhid Hridoy, Rubel Hossain, Tom Moores, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Akbor Ali, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

