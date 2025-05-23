Meet Brian Bennett: 21-Year-Old Zimbabwe Star Smashes Country’s Fastest Test Century in ENG vs ZIM Test

Zimbabwe’s 21-year-old sensation, Brian Bennett, made headlines on Friday, when he became his country’s fastest Test centurion, reaching the milestone in just 97 balls against England at Trent Bridge. Bennett’s historic innings helped Zimbabwe respond to England’s mammoth total of 565/6 on Day 2 of the one-off Test, with his blistering knock of 100 runs underscoring his immense potential.

The young Zimbabwean batter’s record-breaking 139 off 143 balls was highlighted by a hat trick of boundaries off England’s Gus Atkinson. It wasn’t just the speed of his century that caught the attention, but the audacity with which he took on England’s bowlers, in a fitting riposte for Bazball that saw England smash 498/3 on day one. This remarkable feat also made Bennett the first Zimbabwean to score a Test century in England in 25 years, with Murray William Goodwin’s 148 in 2000 being the previous benchmark for Zimbabwean batters in England.

Brian Bennett’s fast century comes as no surprise to those familiar with his cricketing journey, as the young prodigy has been making waves in international cricket since his Under-19 days. But this performance against England’s renowned bowling attack is a new high for Bennett, further solidifying his place as one of Zimbabwe’s brightest young talents.

Brian Bennett: A Rising Star for Zimbabwe

Brian Bennett’s rise in the world of cricket has been meteoric since making his first-class debut for Mountaineers in December 2022. His journey to international cricket began shortly thereafter, with Bennett joining Zimbabwe’s national team in 2023.

His performance in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup put him firmly on the radar of the selectors. As vice-captain of the Zimbabwean U-19 team, Bennett was the team’s top scorer with an impressive 273 runs, averaging 45.50 and striking at a healthy 84.52. His consistent form with the bat and ability to make valuable contributions with the ball quickly earned him a call-up to the senior Zimbabwe squad.

Bennett’s debut for Zimbabwe came in July 2024 during a one-off Test against Ireland, where he announced himself with a gritty performance. His breakthrough moment came in December 2024, when he smashed his first Test century, a thrilling knock of 110* in just 124 balls against Afghanistan. It was a knock that displayed his exceptional batting talent, as Bennett’s risk-taking approach, which included a crucial six to reach his century, highlighted his fearless nature.

This historic Test century was not his only highlight in the match. Bennett also showcased his all-round skills by picking up his first Test five-wicket haul, recording figures of 5/95. His contribution with both bat and ball was instrumental in Zimbabwe posting their highest Test total of 586. Bennett’s all-rounder capabilities make him a valuable asset for Zimbabwe in all formats of the game.

Brian Bennett already holds records in ODIs

Bennett’s success is not limited to Test cricket. He has also made an impact in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). In February 2025, he scored an impressive 169 runs off 163 balls in an ODI against Ireland, becoming Zimbabwe’s 2nd youngest ODI centurion. His versatility across formats has seen him excel in both domestic and international cricket, making him a key player for Zimbabwe in the coming years.

Bennett’s inclusion in the 2023 African Games cricket tournament added another feather to his cap when Zimbabwe won the gold medal, defeating Namibia in the final. It was a significant achievement for both Bennett and his team, and it provided a glimpse of his potential to shine in international competitions.

Bennett is known for his batting, but he also has the ability to contribute with the ball. His right-arm off-break bowling has brought him 5 wickets in Tests, 16 wickets in first-class cricket, and 6 wickets in ODIs. He took a Test five-for against Afghanistan last year.

At just 21 years old, Brian Bennett has already achieved much in a short span. His remarkable start in the Test match against England, including his record-breaking century, are just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career. As Zimbabwe looks to build a team capable of challenging the world’s best, Bennett’s all-round abilities will be key to their success in the coming years.

With his fearless batting, his ability to perform under pressure, and his potential as an all-rounder, Brian Bennett is certainly a name to watch in international cricket. Zimbabwe’s cricketing future looks bright with him at the forefront.

