Brian Lara opens up on possibility of Mayank Agarwal captaining SRH

The 2016 champions picked the Karnataka and India right-hander at a healthy sum of INR 8.25 crores at the IPL 2023 mini-auction held in Kochi.

In search of a new captain after partying ways with Kane Williamson, could Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appoint new incumbent Mayank Agarwal as their skipper ahead of the IPL 2023?

It was the imminent question asked to the side's head coach Brian Lara, who remained non-commital on the matter after roping in the Indian international at the mini-auction in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

Winning an extensive bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), SRH brought Mayank into their camp for a sum of INR 8.25 crores for season ahead. The moment the bid was confirmed, it paved the way to speculations that the franchise may consider appointing the man at the helm of affairs after releasing and not buying back Williamson.

When asked about the same, Lara, however, remained quiet about the matter and stressed it would be "unfair" on Mayank Agarwal to be instantly touted as captain when there are other experienced players with "leadership qualities" also part of the squad.

Lara on Agarwal captaining SRH in IPL 2023

"I think that's unfair to say," said Lara in a press conference when asked if Mayank Agarwal is going to be SRH's new captain? "We have got a couple of senior players around the squad already. Personally, I think he has leadership qualities, but so do have other players in the squad."

"That is a decision we haven't taken as yet and with the auction not being over, we are not sure yet of the remaining players we will have," he added.

That SRH would want to deliberate a little more on the leadership front would be understandable given that they have veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar part of their reckoning still, someone who has been there and come on board as stand-in captain from time to time.

Integral to the SRH plans is also South African pro Aiden Markram, who has led Proteas at the international stage, and will definitely be up there in discussions for the think-tank eyeing their first IPL title since 2016.

Also part of the consideration would be how Agarwal's tryst with captaincy went before he was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) after IPL 2022. It took an otherwise fruitful five-year association only one poor season to end, as Agarwal's batting struggles coincided with Punjab missing the playoffs once again.

Shockingly partying ways with the player afterwards, they appointed opener Shikhar Dhawan as their new skipper for IPL 2023.