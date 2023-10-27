Stuart Broad called Pat Cummins "an absolute disgrace" for Jonny Bairstow stumping

This controversial moment unfolded when Alex Carey successfully stumped Bairstow, who had been repeatedly venturing out of his crease.

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad disclosed that he allowed his emotions to get the better of him during the Ashes 2023 series, particularly in response to the contentious dismissal of Jonny Bairstow. He went on to criticize Australian captain Pat Cummins by branding his behavior as an "absolute disgrace." This controversial moment unfolded when Alex Carey successfully stumped Bairstow, who had been repeatedly venturing out of his crease.

This incident quickly became a focal point of discussion in the Ashes series. Although Australia ultimately secured victory in the second Test at Lord's, their triumph was momentarily threatened by Ben Stokes, whose outstanding century turned the tables. Meanwhile, Broad found himself cast in the role of the provocative figure on the field.

Broad said on the Up Front podcast, "As I'm walking out to bat at Lord's and there's boos going at the Aussies, the captain Pat Cummins is coming on to bowl so he's walking towards me at the end of his mark. And I just looked at him and said, 'You're an absolute disgrace'.

"He said, 'Oh yeah, you're hardly an upkeep of the spirit of cricket'."

Cummins also took a dig at Stuart Broad

Cummins' remark directly referenced a significant event from the 2013 Ashes series in which Stuart Broad chose not to walk despite clear contact with the ball. This decision resulted in him being deemed "not out" by the umpire and ignited widespread debate and controversy in the cricketing world.

Stuart Broad, who recently retired as the bowler with the fifth-highest tally of Test wickets, expressed regret for his actions. He openly admitted that he wishes he hadn't dramatized the act of placing his bat in the crease following Jonny Bairstow's dismissal.



