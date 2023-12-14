Cameron Green wasn't expected to live past 12 years of age: Father Gary Green makes a SHOCKING Revelation

Despite the daunting prognosis, Cameron Green has remained resilient, considering himself fortunate for not experiencing significant physical limitations due to the condition.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has bravely opened up about his ongoing struggle with a chronic kidney condition that has been a part of his life since before birth. In a candid revelation, Green disclosed that he is facing stage two of the disease, emphasizing the critical importance of proper care to prevent its rapid deterioration.

The 24-year-old athlete, speaking during Australia's Test match against Pakistan in Perth, shed light on his condition, explaining, “Chronic kidney disease is basically a progressive disease of your kidney’s health function. Unfortunately, mine doesn’t filter the blood as well as other kidneys.”

He further highlighted the severity of the ailment by outlining its stages, ranging from one, being the least severe, to five, requiring transplant or dialysis. Green expressed gratitude for currently being in stage two but cautioned about the irreversible nature of the condition, stating, “Kidneys can’t get better. It’s irreversible.”

This lifelong battle began when Green's mother, Bee Tracey, underwent a routine ultrasound during her pregnancy. Medical experts identified an issue with Green's kidneys, indicating a potential challenge with their development.

His father, Gary, recalled the initial prognosis as a moment of uncertainty, stating, "At the time it was uncharted territory... There were life-expectancy issues that he might not expect to live past 12 years of age.”

Despite the daunting prognosis, Green has remained resilient, considering himself fortunate for not experiencing significant physical limitations due to the condition. However, he did mention a cricket incident in Cairns during a match against New Zealand in 2022, where he encountered severe cramping, attributing it to his kidney function. Reflecting on this episode, he remarked, “It took me a long time to realize that it was probably my kidney function that was affecting my cramping."

Throughout his journey, Green maintained his dedication to cricket, acknowledging the support of his teammates and coaching staff, who were aware of his condition even though it had not been public knowledge until now. He chose to speak out, hoping to raise awareness and offer support to others grappling with similar health challenges.

With a brave spirit and determination, Cameron Green continues to excel in the cricketing arena while advocating for greater understanding and awareness of chronic kidney conditions. His story serves as an inspiration, showcasing resilience and dedication in the face of adversity.